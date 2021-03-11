In brief

Chandigarh: Blood donation camp held

The AG Haryana Blood Donor's Society organised 35th blood donation camp at Lekha Bhawan, Sector 33, on Wednesday.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The AG Haryana Blood Donor's Society organised 35th blood donation camp at Lekha Bhawan, Sector 33, here on Wednesday. A total of 88 units were collected during the camp organised in collaboration with the Blood Transfusion Department, GMCH-32. It was inaugurated by Najli J Shayin, Accountant General (A&E), Haryana. TNS

Dappar man booked for rape

Zirakpur: The police have booked a Lalru photographer for allegedly blackmailing and raping a Zirakpur-based woman. The suspect, identified as Sahil Khan of Dappar, is absconding. In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was working in a private company in Zirakpur. The suspect recently came there for online training where she became acquainted with him. Later, he started visiting her family. He also borrowed money from her on several occasions. He had taken her intimate photos, which she wanted to get deleted. When she went to his studio, he allegedly raped her and made a video of the act. Later, he started blackmailing her and exploited her repeatedly following which she got pregnant. The victim lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against him. TNS

Robbery at knifepoint

Mohali: Three persons have been booked for allegedly robbing a mobile phone shop owner in Shivalik City, Kharar, at knifepoint. The complainant, Shanky, stated that three persons came in a car and snatched Rs 5,000 from him before fleeing while threatening him of dire consequences. The incident took place around 9 pm on June 5. A case has been registered against Phase 10 resident Dilpreet Singh and his two accomplices. TNS

Firm’s licence suspended

Mohali: The administration on Wednesday suspended the licence of an immigration consultancy firm at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, for 90 days with immediate effect. The licence for the work of consultancy issued to M/S Abroad Careers was valid till July 10, 2023. The licensee has been given 15 days to clarify its position as to why the licence should not be revoked. TNS

Golf tourney from June 15

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will host the 1st Sub-Junior & Junior Golf Tournament on June 15 at the greens of the CGC. The competition will be organised for girls and boys starting from Category F, which is for children below 8 years and going on to category A, which will be below 18 years. There will also be a putting and chipping competition, which will be held for beginners. Interested golfers could register their entries with the organisers before June 12, said Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president, and chairman, Media, CGC. TNS

UT’s Parushi in inter-NCA meet

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s Parushi Prabhakar has been selected in the Inter-National Cricket Academy (NCA) Tournament (U-19) to be held in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, from June 10 to July 3. Parushi did exceptionally well in the UTCA Domestic Tournament and the BCCI Domestic Tournament. At present, Parushi is one of the four players from Chandigarh attending the practice camp organised by the NCA in Mohali.

Election Commission to announce date of presidential poll today

Presidential poll to take place on July 18

Counting will take place on July 21

Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...

Delhi Police register FIR against multiple people over social media hate messages

Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages

Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; two other societies on Landran road also raided

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...

Woman sailor complains against coach for making her ‘uncomfortable’

Woman sailor complains against coach for making her 'uncomfortable'

Earlier this week, a woman rider had accused a coach, who ha...

