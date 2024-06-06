Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 5

Despite leading in votes polled at 340 booths, BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon lost the electoral battle to his arch-rival Congress candidate Manish Tewari, who maintained lead on 272 booths, in the Lok Sabha election held for the Chandigarh seat on June 1.

A majority of villages and colonies located in periphery areas of the city went with Tewari, while Tandon received the major chunk of votes from residents of sectors.

However, a majority of the government employees residing in Sectors 7, 19, 23, 24, 26, 12 (PGIMER and PEC) and 14 (PU) voted for Tewari in a large number. Tewari also got a handsome lead in Maloya, Badheri, Dadu Majra, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher and Khuda Jassu villages. On the other hand, Tandon maintained lead in villages such as Dhanas, Kishangarh, Hallo Majra, Burail, Behlana, Kajheri, Daria and Raipur Khurd.

Voters from the Sector 25 colony voted wholeheartedly for Tewari. He received more than 6,000 votes from the colony. Tewari also received a good number of votes form areas such as Ram Darbar, Dadu Majra Colony, Maloya Colony and Bapu Dham Colony.

Tewari polled more votes than his rival in posh areas such as Sectors 4 and 8 to 11. Other locations where Tewari got the lead included Sectors 28, 46 and 52 to 54.

On the contrary, BJP’s Tandon received an overwhelming response from voters in areas such as Housing Complex Dhanas, Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, and the Industrial Area.

Places where Tandon sailed through were Sectors 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, 31, 32, 37, 40 to 45, 47 to 50 and 63.

In other areas such as Mauli Jagran, both the candidates received mixed response from the voters.

Tewari won the election by a margin of 2,504 votes. He received a total 2,16,657 votes, including 307 postal ballots, while Tandon polled 2,14,153 votes, including 383 postal ballots.

Area-wise breakup

Manish Tewari

Villages: Maloya, Badheri, Dadu Majra, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher and Khuda Jassu

Colonies: Sector 25 Colony, Ram Darbar, Dadu Majra Colony, Maloya Colony and Bapu Dham Colony

Sectors: Sector 4, 7 to 12, 14, 23, 24, 26, 28, 46 and 52 to 54

Sanjay Tandon

Villages: Dhanas, Kishangarh, Hallo Majra, Burail, Behlana, Kajheri, Daria and Raipur Khurd.

Complexes: Housing Complex, Dhanas, Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, and Industrial Area.

Sectors: 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, 31, 32, 37, 40 to 45, 47 to 50 and 63

Tewari’s winning margin 2,504 votes

Total votes he polled 2,16,657, including 307 postal ballots

Tandon got 2,14,153 votes, including 383 postal ballots

