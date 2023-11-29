Chandigarh Football Academy to lock horns with RoundGlass

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) is set to lock horns against defending champions RoundGlass Punjab Football Club in the final of the 19th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All India Football Tournament. The final is set to be held on November 30.

In the semifinals played today, CFA drew down Kuljeet Football Academy 5-0, while RoundGlass Punjab Football Club outplayed Sri Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy, Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), 4-0.

In the first semi-final match, Sri Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy was up against the RoundGlass Punjab Football Club. In the initial minutes, the Dashmesh Academy strikers held most of the possession. However, they couldn’t find the goal and missed some clear opportunities. Their striker, Pardeep, gave a tough time to the RoundGlass defenders, but he failed to find able support from his subordinates.

After getting down with initial attacks, the RoundGlass midfielders got their act together and started making a strong grip over the match. The side used the left flank the most and launched some attacks without any fear of losing the ball. The side soon tasted success, as left-back Joy Das found the back of the net in the 22nd minute. Down by a goal, the Dashmesh lads continued playing long passes, while RoundGlass slowed down the pace of the match by holding the ball.

After having a goal’s lead in the first half, the RoundGlass lads played the next 45 minutes at a quicker pace. The side packed their midfield with five players and the midfielders now started playing short passes. Before the Dashmesh defenders could plan on stopping their opponents, Das managed to take advantage of his quickness and netted two more (58th, 70th) to make it 3-0. Having the ticket to the finals, RoundGlass continued to play their natural game and went on to score a fourth in the 85th minute through Sumer.

In the second semi, the hosts, riding high on the home environment, netted five goals against Kuljeet Football Academy, Amritsar. The CFA maintained authority throughout the match.

