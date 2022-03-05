Chandigarh: Gen SF Rodrigues' death mourned

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has expressed grief over the demise of a former Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Gen SF Rodrigues (retd). Purohit said General Rodrigues was a great strategist who served as the Chief of Army StaffDuring his tenure as the Governor of Punjab, General Rodrigues was very popular and rendered a great service to the people of the state. TNS

Youth nabbed for snatching

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. The complainant, Alam, a resident of Burail village, alleged that Manish, who resides in his neighbourhood, snatched his mobile phone. The police have registered a case and nabbed the suspect. TNS

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Chandigarh: An unknown vehicle sped away after hitting a 50-year-old pedestrian at the Sector 44/45/50/51 light point on March 2. According to the police, complainant Kuldeep Singh of Kajheri reported that a pedestrian, Bahadur Singh, a resident of Faidan village, was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was injured and rushed to the PGI, where he later succumbed to the injuries. The police have registered a case at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

PO in rape case arrested

Panchkula: The police have arrested a 54-year-old man from Raipur Rani, who is an accused in a rape case and was absconding for the past six years. The suspect has been identified as Ashok Kumar, alias Bakshi, a resident of Taprian village in Raipur Rani. He was produced in a local court, which sent him to judicial custody. On February 18 this year, the district court had declared the suspect a proclaimed absconder. In 2016, the suspect was booked under Sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station. TNS

Boxing c'ship from March 12

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association will organise the 35th Sub-Junior Boys and 16th Sub-Junior Girls Chandigarh State Boxing Championship at PMLSD Public School, Sector 32, from March 12 to 13. During the championship, the association will select the team for the Sub-Junior Boys and Sub-Junior Girls National Boxing Championship to be held in April.