Chandigarh girl claims silver medal in national squash championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Chandigarh’s Sehar Nayar bagged silver in the Junior National Squash Championship held at Bombay Gymkhana Club in Mumbai. Sehar competed in the girls’ U-15 category.

In the final clash, she went down against top seed Delhi’s Anahat Singh 2-11, 3-11 and 3-11. Before moving to the title clash, she defeated Maharashtra’s Diva Singh 11-6, 11-3, 8-11 and 11-7, Delhi’s Sanvi Batar 13-11, 8-11, 11-6 and 11-7, and Maharashtra’s Akanksha Gupta 11-9, 11-4 and 12-10. “It was a tough tournament, as there were 725 entries from all over India. I got a tough draw and all matches ended after a close fight. This was my first nationals of this category. I hope to lift the title in 2023,” said Sehar, who is a Class VIII student at Vivek High School, Sector 38. She trains at Chandigarh Club and Lake Sports Complex under Vikas Nayar and Saurabh Nayar.

In August, she won the girls’ U-15 gold medal in the IIT-Gandhinagar Squash Open, Gujarat. The tournament was jointly organised by the IITGN, the Squash Racket Federation of India (SRFI) and the All-Gujarat Squash Racquet Association.

#Mumbai