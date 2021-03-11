Chandigarh Guest House tariff revised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The UT Administration has decided to increase the rates/tariff of the UT Guest House, Sector 6.

For officers of Central or state governments on duty, the rate of a room has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500, and for a suite, from Rs 300 to Rs 750. For officers of Central /state governments, whether serving or retired, and/or other family members on private visit, the rate of a room has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 800, and for a suite, from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200.

For the Circuit House portion, the rate of a room has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500, and for a suite from Rs 300 to Rs 750. For private persons, the rate of a room has been increased from Rs 1,300 to Rs 2,000, and for a suite from Rs 2,300 to Rs 3,000.

For official use of the Conference Hall by Central or state government departments, boards or corporations, the rate of hall number 1 has now been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. For hall number 2, the rate has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. For hall number 3, the rate has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

For private persons, the new tariff of hall number 1 will be Rs 7,000; earlier it was Rs 5,000. Similarly, the rates of hall number 2 and 3 have been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.