Chandigarh: Hit by school bus, cyclist dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A cyclist was killed after being hit by a school bus in Sector 53. Complainant Om Parkash claimed a cycle ridden by his brother-in-law Minna Chaudhary (42) was hit by a bus near the bridge in Sector 53 on April 24. The victim was taken to the GMSH-16, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered against driver Ashok Kumar at the Sector 36 police station. He was arrested and released on bail. TNS

Abetment to suicide: 2 held

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident and his father have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for abetment to suicide. Victim Vibhuti Sharma (25) had reportedly died by suicide by hanging at her house in Subhash Nagar, Mani Majra, on April 22. The victim’s mother, Sarla, had given a police complaint against Vibhuti’s husband and in-laws, following which a case under Sections 306, 498-A and 34 of the IPC was registered at the IT Park police station. The police said victim’s husband Sumit Sharma (27) and his father Satpal (63) had been arrested. TNS

MEA helpline for Sudan crisis

Chandigarh: Due to the ongoing crisis in Sudan, UT DC Vinay Pratap Singh has asked those wishing to get information about their near and dear ones stranded in the war-torn country to contact the 24x7 control room set up by the Ministry of External Affairs. Name, passport numbers, mobile number (Sudan) and location/address of those stranded have to be shared. The helpline numbers are: 1800118797 (toll-free); +91-11-23012113; +91-11-23014104; +91-11-23017905; +91-9966291998 (WhatsApp); email [email protected]