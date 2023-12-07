Chandigarh Smart City Limited proposes fresh sites for docking stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has suggested new locations for setting up a docking station to the UT chief architect as an alternative to the Panjab University sites under the public bike-sharing project.

The university had earlier denied its nod to 17 docking stations on its premises, which prompted the CSCL to suggest alternative sites.

This smart city project has set up 5,000 bikes at 617 docking stations in the city in four phases, with an eye on making it a substantial initiative in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly transport option.

“There are 3.72 lakh registered users. The enthusiasm for cycling has significant impact on non-motorised transport, with 10 lakh rides and 40 lakh km covered through the project,” said CSCL CEO Anindita Mitra.

