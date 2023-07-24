 Chandigarh to have command centre for monitoring of schools : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh to have command centre for monitoring of schools

Vidya Samiksha Kendra to get real-time status of educational schemes

Chandigarh, July 23

The Education Department is going to set up a command centre (Vidya Samiksha Kendra) at the office of Director, School Education, in Sector 9 that is aimed at monitoring the real-time status of various projects of school education within the ambit of the Samagra Shiksha scheme as well as keeping track of students’ learning outcome, attendance and dropout rate.

How it will help

  • Will keep track of enrolled students’ learning outcome, attendance, dropout rate
  • Identify support required by teachers and schools to address individual learning needs
  • Empower administrators and teachers to make data-driven decisions for benefit of students
  • Live video feed to help enhance security of schoolchildren

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, said, “The command centre of Vidya Samiksha Kendra will be established on the second floor of the office of Director, School Education. Among other conveniences, the VSK will facilitate the real-time monitoring of attendance across all schools. Additionally, the installation of CCTVs in all schools will be linked to the command centre, allowing the administrators to view live video feed for enhanced security of children and monitoring of school activities.”

“Earlier, the data was stored at various portals of the government of India and it was difficult to keep track of everything. Now, all projects and students’ performance will be integrated at one place so that the schools are effectively managed.” The VSK will analyse educational data to identify improvement areas, facilitating timely decision-making and implementation. A centralised help desk will be set up to address grievances of stakeholders within the school ecosystem, ensuring a prompt resolution of issues.

By harnessing the power of big data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the VSK will provide real-time insights and data-driven solutions to enhance the overall monitoring of the education system and to improve learning outcome of students across the country. A centralised dashboard will provide real-time performance indicators of schools, enabling easy tracking and monitoring of progress. — TNS

Rs 2 crore project

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has sanctioned a sum of Rs 2 crore for the establishment of a state-level Central system called Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK). It will collect, monitor, correlate and analyse data to be obtained from various educational schemes at the school level.

