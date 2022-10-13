Chandigarh University video ‘leak’: Army man had ‘sent’ girl’s videos to her kin

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 12

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of the mobile phone conversations between the Chandigarh University girl suspect and Army man runs into around 8,000 pages, sources have said.

SIT member Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said: “It runs into thousands of pages but it has a lot of gibberish data, which is not related to the case. We will be concluding the case shortly,” she said.

Sources said the girl suspect and Sanjiv Singh got acquainted through the social media, and might have met in person as well.

The forensic report has reportedly established that Sanjiv had sent objectionable videos and photographs of the girl to her father and aunt. The cops confirmed this but remained tight-lipped on whether the videos were pornographic or not.

The police are yet to recover another mobile phone of Sanjiv, a resident of Samba, from his earlier place of posting. The third suspect, Sunny Mehta, became friends with the CU girl during her college days as she used to stop by at his bakery shop.

It has also come to light Sunny, a class IX passout and a bakery worker, was avoiding the girl, an MBA-I student, for the past one-and-a-half years although they had been friends for around one year in the past.

Later, differences cropped up between the two and their conversations were restricted. “They were on talking terms off and on,” confirmed the cops. The police are still rummaging through the pile of FSL report to make sure relevant facts are not missed in the investigation.