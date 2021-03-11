Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

The police have arrested Nawanshahr resident Swapan Preet Singh for allegedly mowing down a 24-year-old youth under his car near a hotel in a Sector 22 market on Friday around 11.30 pm. The victim, identified as Shubham, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, died today. The luxury car, with a Delhi registration number, has been impounded. The police said the suspect bought some beer bottles from a nearby liquor vend just before the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the car driver dragged the victim on the bonnet of his car for a distance and then ran him over as he fell on the road. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera in which one more person is seen standing near the victim. The victim is seen obstructing the way of the vehicle owner following which there is a brief exchange of words. The car driver switches on the lights and accelerates suddenly, dragging the victim to a distance.

The victim was admitted to the PGI where he succumbed to injuries today.

The police said the suspect, Swapan Preet Singh, owned a gym in Nawanshahr, and was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 (1) of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station. He will be produced in a court tomorrow.