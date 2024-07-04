Cheating case against dealer

Chandigarh: The police have registered a cheating case on a complaint filed by Harshbir Singh of Sector 22, who alleged that he was allegedly sold an accidental car by a local dealer. He said he had purchased a Ford Mustang GT from Rama Motor Sales and Service Private Limited, Industrial Area, Phase II. He later came to know that the vehicle had undergone major repairs much before it was sold to him. The police have registered a cheating case at the Sector 17 station. TNS
Immigration agents booked
Chandigarh: The police have registered cases against immigration consultants for cheating people. Sumit Kumar of Bikaner alleged that Khushpal Singh, Vinay and others of World Visa Advisor Immigration, Sector 17, duped him of Rs 11.07 lakh on the pretext of providing Australian visa. Another case was registered against Kulvir Singh, Sunny, Rajvinder Singh and others of Vast Visa Immigration, Sector 17. Manjinder Singh of Faridkot alleged that they cheated him of Rs 10.54 lakh over work permit of Canada. The third case was registered against Sapphire Immigration, Sector 17, on a complaint filed by Baljinder Singh of Punjab. He was allegedly duped of Rs 10.12 lakh on the pretext of providing Australian visa to his niece. TNS
Football meet gets underway
Chandigarh: A tournament for picking U-17 teams for the 63rd edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament was inaugurated by Air Commodore KS Lamba, Air Officer Commanding, at the Air Force Station here. Winner teams from Air Headquarters and six Air Force Commands are participating in the event. Matches will be played on a league-cum-knockout. The winning team will represent the Indian Air Force in the Subroto Cup to be held at Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi. TNS
Roller Derby World Cup
Chandigarh: Three local players have been selected in the Indian team, which will participate in the Roller Derby World Cup to be held in Australia later this month. Vanshpreet Singh Thind, Mayank Saini and Dhruv Rathee have been selected in the squad. TNS
Hitesh settles for tennis silver
Mohali: RoundGlass Tennis Academy (RGTA) trainee Hitesh Chauhan finished runners- up in the J60 ITF Junior World Tour Tennis Tournament at Nonthaburi in Thailand. In the final, second seed Chauhan lost to fourth seed Japan’s Hyu Kawanashi in straight sets 5-7 3-6. TNS
India-australia T20 friendship meet
Panchkula: The five-day Indo-Aussie Friendship U-23 Cup started at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. The winners will bag a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. The tournament will feature under-23 teams from India and Australia competing in the T20 format, offering local cricketers an opportunity to showcase their skills. TNS
