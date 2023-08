Chess, carrom meet begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) North Zone Chess and Carrom Tournament started here on Thursday.

Teams from Delhi, Srinagar, Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Karnal, Rohtak, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Simla and hosts Chandigarh are participating in the two-day event.

