Chunni Kalan on Landran-Sirhind road to get de-addiction centre

Ria Nag

Chandigarh, June 26

The Akal Drug De-addiction Centre has announced to set up its third centre at Chunni Kalan on Landran-Sirhind road in Mohali.

The construction of the 50-bed centre will start in November this year on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas. It will be partly operational by end of next year. The other two centres are being run from Baru Sahib in Himachal Pradesh and Cheema Sahib in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Col Rajinder Singh (retd), Director, Akal Drug De-Addiction Centre, and a 90-year-old crusader against drug addiction, said, “Patients go through chronic relapses and stages of denial and evasion. The de-addiction process is not easy.”

Simmi Waraich, an expert in women and adolescent psychiatry, highlighted various misconceptions around drug abuse.

Col Singh said, “What started as a small space for patients at a gurdwara is now a centre for the ailing youth. We aim to help 1,000 broken homes in Punjab.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali