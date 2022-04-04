CITCO's week-long celebrations end

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

CITCO’s week-long celebrations on the 48th anniversary concluded today with a Harley Davidson roadshow.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal flagged off the roadshow in the presence of IG Omvir Singh Bishnoi, Managing Director, CITCO, Purva Garg, Chief General Manager Akhil Kumar and others.

More than 50 Harley Davidson owners participated in the roadshow, which started from Hotel Shivalikview. The riders headed towards Sector 22, 34 and 35. The bikers displayed their grandeur while cruising along the roads in the city and its suburbs. The rally moved through various sectors such as Sector 7, 8 and 9, Sukhna Lake and culminated at Hotel Mountview. The roadshow attracted both participants and visitors.

Purva Garg said, “The week-long celebrations of the CITCO anniversary ended with festivities. The main highlight was the roadshow this weekend to reach out to more and more residents of Chandigarh”. She added that CITCO was all set to promote tourism in Chandigarh in collaboration with all stakeholders.

The main highlights of the celebrations were the launch of the weeklong cake fest at Hotel Mountview. A tableau, “Cake on Wheels”, moved around the city. CITCO arranged complimentary “Hop On Hop Off Bus” rides for a week for kids of Snehalaya, Sector 38, and Aashiana, Sector 15 . CITCO also launched the annual calendar of events for 2022-23.