Covid-19: 17 infected in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 17 fresh cases of Covid on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 98. While there was no fresh fatality due to the virus, 10 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
Mohali: 7 +ve cases
Mohali: Fresh seven Covid cases surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases reported in the district so far to 96,016. Five patients recovered from the disease. No death due to the virus was reported. — TNS
P’kula logs 5 cases
Panchkula: Fresh five cases of Covid were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 44,333 in the district. No death due to Covid was reported. There are 21 active cases and death toll remains 414.
