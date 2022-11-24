Delhi football club drub Odisha by 13 goals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Sudeva Football Club, Delhi, registered a highest-margin win, so far, of the ongoing 18th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament. The side overpowered M Sambalpur, Odisha, lads by 13 goals. Striker Sami (8th, 9th, 14th, 30th and 35th) scored five goals, while Malen (22nd, 37th) James (72nd, 78th) scored two goals each. Ruskin (23rd), Jecob (31st), Kai (42nd) and Pankaj (50th) netted one goal each to complete the winning tally.

Hosts CFA log second win

Hosts Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) logged their second win of the tournament by defeating Football School of India, Mumbai, (7-1). Like their opening match, the local side managed to pull off one goal in the first half of the match. Priyoka scored the opening goal in the 19th minute. Thereafter, both sides played at par. After the lemon break, CFA lads came back strongly as their star striker Lemmet Tangvah netted four goals. Arjun extended the lead to 2-0 in the 55th minute, followed by a hat-trick by Lemmet (57th, 65th and 81st). Arshveer netted the fifth goal in the 86th minute, while Lemmet scored the last goal in the closing minutes of the match. Earlier, Pranay had pulled off a lone goal for the Mumbai team in the 49th minute.

Zinc Football Academy, Udaipur, registered an easy 5-0 victory over Muslim Football Academy, Malerkotla. BR Ambedkar Football Club, West Bengal, defeated MK Sporting, Kerala, by a solitary goal in a tough outing.

In the following match, RoundGlass Punjab (RGPFC) defeated United Punjab Football Club, Pathankot, (3-2) in a see-saw battle. IYA, Manipur, logged a close (1-0) win over Dashmesh Football Academy, Sri Anandpur Sahib.