Duggal panel sweeps Chandigarh Press Club polls, bags all nine seats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Duggal-Nagarkoti-Sharma panel today swept the Chandigarh Press Club elections by winning all nine posts.

Saurabh Duggal defeated Nalin Acharya by a margin of 38 votes to become the new president of the club. The annual elections were held on the premises of the club. A total of 624 voters, out of the 733 eligible electorates, cast their vote.

For the post of senior vice-president, Umesh Sharma defeated Pankaj Sharma by a margin of 83 votes. Rajinder Nagarkoti retained the post of secretary general by defeating Rakesh Gupta by a margin of 151 votes, the highest winning margin.

Neha Sharma defeated Archna Sethi by 36 votes to win the post of vice-president. Dushyant S Pundir won the post of vice-president II by defeating Rajinder Dhawan by 46 votes. Rajesh Dhall was elected treasurer. He defeated Ravi Kumar Atwal by 47 votes. Karnail S Rana was elected secretary, Mansa Ram Rawat joint secretary I and Shreyasi Thakur was elected joint secretary II.