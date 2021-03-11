Encroached 67 acres reclaimed in Mohali

Mohali, May 12
Continuing its tirade against illegal occupation of public land, the Rural Development Department removed encroachments on over 67 acre in Majri block and 115.14 bighe in Hansala village of the district.
Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said over 63 acre shamlat land in Thirthan village and over four acre in Dhodemajra was given to the panchayats after removing the illegal occupation. Village and Panchayat Officer Baljinder Singh Grewal, Block Development and Panchayat Officer Jaspreet Kaur and Duty Magistrate-cum-Kharar Naib Tehsildar Vivek Nirmohi and Majri Duty Magistrate Deepak Bhardwaj, in association with Gram Panchayat Suhali, got the encroachments removed.
DC Amit Talwar said a total of 115.14 bigha shamlat land was freed from illegal occupation in the Dera Bassi block. Its occupants were using the land for their personal gain. He said Charanjit Kaur, Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat, Hansala, Ramesh Kumar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Dera Bassi, and other revenue officials were present. The reclaimed land was auctioned on the spot, the DC added.
