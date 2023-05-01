Enforcement team razes illegal under-construction building

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

The Enforcement and Periphery Team under the supervision of Nitish Singla, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East), demolished an illegal building being constructed in Daria village.

The building was being constructed to run a hotel. The SDM (East) issued a notice for the demolition, exercising the powers of the Deputy Commissioner under Section 12(2) of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh said to ensure effective action against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions and encroachments in the periphery, the UT Administration is adopting zero-tolerance policy.

He said general public was again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations/encroachments in the periphery. Otherwise, it would be demolished.

In the past one week, around 30 demolition orders have been issued by the SDM (East) under Periphery Control Act and more demolition would be carried out soon.