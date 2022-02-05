Ex-Mayor hits out at Balbir, says elect AAP to get rid of 'goonda raj'

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 4

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kulwant Singh has asked Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu to publicly state how many youngsters of Mohali have got jobs during the tenure of the present government, and whether his government has distributed smart phones among students of the Mohali constituency as promised in the election manifesto.

He said the reality was that the three-time MLA, who was a Cabinet Minister, established “goonda raj” as soon as he became a minister due to which shamlat land of villages was occupied.

He said the link roads were broken and poorly maintained, resulting in accidents. He alleged that in the name of taking care of unclaimed cattle, he opened a cowshed by taking shamlat land of Balongi village on lease in his own name and address so that it could be used for his personal benefit.

He said people were still at the receiving end of the stray cattle menace. He urged people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party to get rid of the “goonda raj” of the Congress and Akalis.