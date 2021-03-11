Expedite construction of community health centre in Phase 3B2: Mohali DC Amit Talwar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

The district administration today issued directions to expedite the construction work of a community health centre in Phase 3B2, which has been upgraded from a primary health centre (PHC).

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar directed the contractor to complete the work quickly so that health services could be provided to the people of the area. The contractor told him that he would complete the entire work in two months.

Talwar instructed the contractor to separate the area under construction from the existing PHC so that no inconvenience was caused to the patients visiting the centre for treatment.

Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur, who was present on the occasion, informed that nearly 100 patients come to the PHC for outdoor treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Civil Surgeon to get a detailed requisition note prepared and sent it to the state health officials, indicating the requirement of extra doctors, other staff and infrastructure needed to run the centre so that the same was sanctioned by the time building was complete.

Instructions were issued to make the genset operational in a day so that the PHC remains operational during the power cuts.

Later the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Civil Hospital where he reviewed the working of the PSA oxygen plant. He was accompanied by the Civil Surgeon, Bhavnee Bharti, Principal, Medical College, and Vijay Bhagat, Senior Medical Officer.