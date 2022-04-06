Finance and Contract Committee, Mohali Municipal Corporation, awards work orders worth Rs 11 crore

Mohali, April 5
Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), Mohali Municipal Corporation, today awarded work orders worth over Rs 11 crore. Besides, proposals for development works worth more than Rs10 crore were passed and the orders for the same would be awarded at the next meeting of the committee.
Today’s meeting was chaired by Mayor Jiti Sidhu. Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Commissioner Kamal Garg, SE Harkirat Singh, member Jasbir Singh Manku and other officials were present at the meeting.
The Mayor said the work orders awarded today included the cleaning of road gullies, development of parks in Mohali and the purchase of rehris and other articles pertaining to manual sweeping.
A resolution was also passed for the maintenance of fogging machines of the corporation. Fogging would be started from next week. Jiti Sidhu said two new traffic light points would be set up near Law College and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy.
He said the MC was committed to all-round development of Mohali city and adjoining areas. No discrimination was taking place in development works and projects were being carried out in a transparent manner.
