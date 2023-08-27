Fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Daria village, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

A fire broke out in scrap stored at a warehouse in Daria today.

Mainly plastic and iron scrap was stored at the warehouse, which made it difficult to control the fire soon. The tin shed had become so hot that the firemen struggled to enter the warehouse.

No loss of life was reported, said the firemen. According to information, the fire broke out after a compressor, which was being used to cut iron, exploded. The oil filled in the compressor caused the fire to spread quickly. A major tragedy was averted as small LPG cylinders kept at the warehouse were swiftly removed.

Firemen from Industrial Area, Phase I, rushed to the spot after getting a call.