Football match brawl: Appellate panel reduces ban on 6 players, 2 coaches to one match

Chandigarh, May 31

Overruling the sanctions imposed by a disciplinary committee, the Chandigarh Football Association (CFA) has reduced the punishment handed over to players and coaches, who had indulged in a physical altercation during a match in the ongoing Chandigarh Youth League. They will now face a ban of one match only.

The committee, while taking strict action on the misconduct, had imposed a six-match ban on three players each of Sandhu FC (Blue) and Royal FC.

The Sandhu FC had filed an appeal with the appeal committee (under the chairmanship of the president, CFA) to review the decision taken by the disciplinary committee. After examining all reports, the six-match ban on the players was reduced to one-match ban. “The appeal committee decided that the suspension of six players may be reduced to one match only, as those involved are amateur and have been warned to be careful in future matches,” read the report.

The coaches were let off with just a warning and one-match suspension. “Both coaches have been warned to be careful as it leaves a bad impression on budding players. They should have shown exemplary action by controlling the players. Both coaches may be banned for one match, provided they submit a written apology,” read the report.

The appeal committee also held back the disciplinary committee’s decision to award Royal FC with three points and three goals. “The appeal committee also reversed the decision of the disciplinary committee by awarding one point each to both teams,” read the report.

