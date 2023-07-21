Forensic science varsity to have campus in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

The National Forensic Science University is set to establish its new campus here.

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and senior officials of the state government discussed the allocation of land for the campus during a meeting held here today.

Home Secretary TVSN Prasad said the state government was in constant touch with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Vice-Chancellor of the Gandhinagar-based university to establish its campus in Panchkula. The project will require 50 acres. Classes could be held in any suitable building till the campus got ready, he added. A team led by the Deputy Commissioner has been formed to identify a suitable location.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula