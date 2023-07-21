Forensic science varsity to have campus in Panchkula

Chandigarh, July 20
The National Forensic Science University is set to establish its new campus here.
Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and senior officials of the state government discussed the allocation of land for the campus during a meeting held here today.
Home Secretary TVSN Prasad said the state government was in constant touch with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Vice-Chancellor of the Gandhinagar-based university to establish its campus in Panchkula. The project will require 50 acres. Classes could be held in any suitable building till the campus got ready, he added. A team led by the Deputy Commissioner has been formed to identify a suitable location.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster