Fortnight on, 2 held for cabbie’s murder

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 17

The police nabbed two youths for snatching a cab from a Phase 7 taxi driver and then murdering him in cold blood on May 2.

The suspects, identified as Bathinda native Resham Singh and Mansa native Punjabdeep Singh, were booked under Sections 302, 346 and 24 of the IPC at the Mataur police station on May 10. The police have recovered the cab and four mobile phones from the suspects.

Victim Dayanand Sharma, aka Sonu, a native of Una, was contacted for booking through inDrive app, and went missing on May 2 night after which his family members informed the police. A missing person report was filed and a search was launched.

The police found that on May 2, around 1:30am, Sonu had got a call from a Sector 68 resident, who had booked a cab. Later, it was found that the phone from which the call was made was taken fraudulently by Resham.

The police had earlier arrested a Mansa native, Billa, near Sector 70, who led them to the arrest of Resham Singh. During the interrogation, it came to light that the suspects threw the knife, muffler and location devices of car near the VB office and fled taking the Sector 103-104 road. They dumped the body in a sewage pit alongside the road and fled to Bathinda.

“With the help of CCTV footage, mobile data and human intelligence, the suspects were arrested and the car recovered. The body was also found dumped in the sewage pit. The suspects have been sent to one-day police remand,” said SP (City) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh.

