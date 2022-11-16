Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

The UT Administration’s Department of Forest and Wildlife celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of Chandigarh Bird Park at Sukhna Lake today.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, chief guest, announced free entry for all visitors to the park on November 16. He said it would encourage more and more people to visit the park and appreciate the nature.

The Adviser inaugurated a newly established pre-fabricated ticket counter at the entry gate, planted saplings and distributed prizes among schoolchildren at a drawing/poster competition on “My Chandigarh — My Bird Park”.

The Adviser released a detailed guide on day-to-day management of the bird park and a coffee table book highlighting different phases of the park’s development. He also released 15 hatchlings into the budgerigar aviary.

He said the park had become a must-visit destination for nature lovers and children, residents as well as those visiting the city. Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, UT, said the park attracted 4.5 lakh visitors in the past one year. Spread over 6.5 acres, the park was unveiled on November 16, 2021. — TNS