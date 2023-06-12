Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 11

Disparity in petrol and diesel prices in Mohali and Chandigarh has widened further with the Punjab Government revising value added tax (VAT) on fuel.

Petrol is now dearer by Rs 2.76 per litre in Mohali (Rs 98.96) than the Chandigarh rate of Rs 96.20, while diesel is Rs 4.98 dearer (Rs 89.24) compared to the price in Chandigarh (Rs 84.26), said Ashwinder Singh Mongia, president, Mohali District Petroleum Dealers Association (MDPDA).

The notification with regard to the increase in VAT on fuel was issued by the state Excise and Taxation Department.

This is the second time that fuel prices have been increased in the state this year. In February, the state government had imposed a cess of 90 paise per litre on both petrol and diesel.

Mongia said VAT on diesel had been increased by 1.13 percentage points to 12 per cent and on petrol by 1.08 percentage points to 15.74 per cent. He said with the hike in VAT, the petrol and diesel rates in Punjab would be more than what prevailed in the neighbouring states.

Filling station owners said there was a price difference within the state also. Petrol and diesel will be the cheapest in Sangrur and Jalandhar in Punjab and the costliest in Mohali and Ropar in the state due to transportation charges.

Officials said with today’s increase in the fuel prices, the price of diesel in Punjab would be cheaper than that in Haryana. In Haryana, petrol is priced at Rs 97.34 per litre and diesel Rs 90.19 per litre.