GGDSD wrestlers clinch PU inter-college meet title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, won the Panjab University Inter-College Wrestling Freestyle (men) Championship. The team scored 26 points to claim the overall title. Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Abohar, finished second with 11.5 points, and the DAV College, Sector 10, team scored 11 points to claim the third position.

Meanwhile, Ankit won the 57kg final by defeating Chhatarpal Singh. Gulshan Kumar and Ali Hussen claimed the joint third position in the event. In the 61kg final, Sachin defeated Narinder Singh to claim the top position, while Baag Singh and Ratnesh Chaudhary claimed the joint third position.

Goshav Bihal won the 65kg final by defeating Lokesh Sindhu, whereas Harvinder Singh claimed the third position. In the 70kg final, Sachin Dahiya defeated Kabir Nath to claim the top position, and Neeraj and Akashdeep clalimed the joint third position. Pardeep won the 74kg title by defeating Hari Om, while Ankush and Akashdeep finished at the joint third position.

In the 79kg category, Abhimanu and Ketan claimed the first two positions, respectively, while Sanjeed Singh and Sahil Khan finished the joint third. Robinpreet Singh won the 86kg final by defeating Yogesh Kumar.

