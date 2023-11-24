Panchkula: Girl students made aware of cybercrime

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 23

Haryana State Women Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia made students aware of cyber-related crimes under the “Cyber Safety to Empower Girls” programme organised at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Sector 15 here today.

She gave detailed information to the students about cybercrime against women and children and shared email and contact numbers for raising complaints related to misbehaviour.

In his lecture, ACP, Crime Branch, Aryan Chaudhary, spoke about some apps due to which girls were becoming victims of cyber sexual harassment. Mamta, a student of class 11 at the school, recited a poem on the topic.

#cyber crime #Panchkula