GMHS-12 win kabaddi tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 12, logged a 22-point win over Government Model High School, Sector 41, to win the Boys’ U-17 Inter-School Kabaddi Tournament today.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, overpowered Government Model High School, Sector 40, by 19 points to claim the third position.

In the boys’ U-14 final, Aashiana School, Sector 46, logged a two-point win over Sector 12 school. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwala, logged a 45-point win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mauli Jagran, to finish third.