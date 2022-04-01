Haryana Governor opens equestrian meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The 40th All-India Police Equestrian Championship and Police Mounted Duty Meet 2021-22 was inaugurated by the Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, at the basic training centre of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) in Bhanu near Chandigarh today.

The Governor said the event gave riders a platform to showcase their skills. He also assured the ITBP of all assistance by the state government to promote equestrian sports.

A total of 18 teams comprising 280 horses and 522 riders and officials from various Central Armed Police Forces and state police forces are participating in the 12-day event, which has been named “Thunderstorm” in the memory of the first ITBP horse to win a medal in equestrian championships.

Director-General, ITBP, Sanjay Arora; Additional Director-General, Western Command, Manoj Rawat; Inspector-General Ishwar Singh Duhan and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The riders, including women, will be competing in 26 events. The objective of the championship is to encourage and prepare police riders for various national level equestrian competitions and promote esprit de corps among the uniformed forces.