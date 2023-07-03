Haryana humble Telangana 24-0, Mizoram thrash Chandigarh 6-0 in women hockey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Hockey Mizoram handed over a 6-0 defeat to Hockey Chandigarh during the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Lal Tlanchhungi, Lalrinpuii, and Vanlalhriatpuii scored a brace each to stun Chandigarh eves in a crucial tie of the group stage. Lal scored the first goal in the ninth minute, followed by her second in the 51st minute, while Lalrinpuii netted two goals in the 44th minute and 60th minute. Vanlalhriatpuii competed her brace by scoring in the 54th and 59th minute.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Karnataka 7-1. Captain Yogita Verma (ninth) opened the account for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, followed by goals from Bhumiksha Singh (27th, 59th), Jyoti Singh (45th), Soniya Kumre (46th), Gurmail Kaur (48th), and Sonam (56th).

Yamuna (10th) scored the lone goal for Hockey Karnataka. Hockey Haryana defeated Telangana Hockey 24-0. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Bhteri (first, 47th, 55th), Sakshi Rana (fifth, 18th, 21st, 35th, 40th, 58th), Kanika Siwach (10th, 10th, 35th), Ishika (14th, 39th), Pinki (16th, 54th), Manisha (21st 29th, 51st), Sejal (40th, 44th), Sukhpreet Kaur (47th, 48th), and Kajal Malik (52nd). Hockey Rajasthan registered a 4-4 draw against Assam Hockey, while the match between teams of Tamil Nadu and Manipur also ended in a 3-3 draw.

Sakshi scores super six for haryana

