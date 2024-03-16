Haryana Speaker inaugurates road strengthening, repair works

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 15

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today inaugurated the strengthening of the road leading from Singh Gate up to the gurdwara in Ward 2 and the work of laying bitumen concrete near the community centre at Mansa Devi Complex. Addressing the gathering, the speaker said both works would be completed by July, adding that the construction of roads near the Ward 2 Gurdwara would be carried out at a cost of Rs 97 lakh.

Gupta said the state government was paying special attention to the strengthening of roads in Panchkula. He said, “We have already started recarpeting 34 roads spanning 38.08 km at a cost of Rs 21.71 crore, and these will be completed within 3 months. The state is spending a total of Rs 25 crore on the repair of roads in the Panchkula constituency.” He added that the construction of NH-73 has ensured access to all villages from the highway.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Mansa #Panchkula