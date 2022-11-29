 Hefty charge pinches cabbies, rail travellers forced to march : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Railway Station

Hefty charge pinches cabbies, rail travellers forced to march

Hefty charge pinches cabbies, rail travellers forced to march

Owing to charges, passengers are dropped off by cab and auto drivers short of the parking booths, forcing them to walk up to the Chandigarh railway station with their belongings on Monday. NITIN MITTAL



Chandigarh, November 28

The pick-up and drop-off system introduced recently at the Chandigarh Railway Station continues to burn a hole in the pocket of people.

Harassed passengers are often seen fighting at the parking lot over the six-minute free window to pick up or drop off passengers. Many passengers have to walk long distances to catch a train or a cab as cabbies are reluctant to enter the zone due to hefty charges for exceeding the six-minute window.

Sonia Malik, a city resident, laments: “People are being harassed due to the prevailing system. Those manning the parking counters are rude. How can a vehicle get out of the zone within six minutes if other cars are already lined up in front? I have had to walk outside with luggage as no cabbie is willing to enter the zone. It is only causing traffic jams.”

Ravinder Singh, another passenger, says: “No cab driver wants to pick up or drop off passengers at the railway station entrance due to the hefty charges. This system must end. People are facing harassment and the railway station administration is not bothered.”

Raising a banner of revolt against the system, the city Youth Congress today started an indefinite protest. The activists staged a demonstration to press the Chandigarh and railway authorities to withdraw the charges. The protest, to be held from 12 pm to 5 pm every day, will continue till the demands are met.

“People are being fleeced in the name of fee. Cabbies, auto-rickshaw drivers, and rickshaw-pullers are also feeling the heat, as they cannot pay such high charges. The Railways is meant for mass travel. Earning profits by putting extra burden on people is uncalled for,” said Manoj Lubana, president, city Youth Congress.

HS Lucky, president of city Congress unit, said: “The decision would affect the interest of common people. The party will protest the decision. The government is trying to privatise the Railways. We want the fee withdrawn immediately.”

“The Railways, being government-owned, provides nationwide connectivity to the masses. Once privatised, it will become a profit-making enterprise and less popular routes will be discontinued. Its privatisation can have a negative impact on connectivity and will further increase the urban-rural divide,” said Lubana.

Under the system, Rs 50 is charged for a six to 15-minute stay in the chargeable zone and Rs 200 if the duration is between 15 and 30 minutes. Commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 30 for the first six minutes, while the rest of the charges are the same. — TNS

Youth Cong begins five-hour daily protest

Youth Congress activists protest levy at Chandigarh rly station.

Causing jams

Those manning parking counters are rude. I had to walk outside with luggage as no cabbie was willing to enter the zone. It is only causing traffic jams. — Sonia Malik, a city resident

Being fleeced

People are being fleeced in the name of fee. Cabbies, auto-rickshaw drivers, and rickshaw-pullers are feeling the heat, as they cannot pay high charges. — Manoj Lubana, president, city Youth Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

2
Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

3
Diaspora

Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

4
Diaspora

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

5
Nation

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

6
Chandigarh

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

7
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

8
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

9
Trending

Chetan Bhagat says Uorfi Javed photos 'distracting boys'; here is how the reality TV star hits back

10
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: SC takes exception to Rijiju’s statement

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...

Centre ‘returns’ 20 files to Collegium

Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium

Gay lawyer’s name included

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy

10 trade unions boycott FM’s pre-Budget meeting

10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting

Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’

Wife, son kill man, chop body into 10 parts; held

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held


Cities

View All

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 city to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru

Rs 100-cr bridge to link cut-off villages with Gurdaspur

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

New dog pound to be up & running by March

Chandigarh: Jeweller told to vacate SCO co-owned by Kirron Kher

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Sewage of 32 feeder drains to be diverted for treatment by Jan 15

BJP’s poll strategy — to put AAP on defensive

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Farmers continue sit-in in Jalandhar

10 years on, pesticide residue testing lab in Jalandhar a non-starter

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Three rob ~17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala

4 gangsters held with six pistols in Patiala