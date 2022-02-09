Himachal CM to campaign for Dera Bassi BJP candidate Sanjiv Khanna

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 8

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur will campaign for BJP candidate and realtor Sanjiv Khanna from the Dera Bassi Assembly constituency, in Zirakpur on Thursday.

The BJP has an alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the SAD (Sanyukt) of senior Akali leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Meanwhile, Khanna said there was no development of Dera Bassi during the previous Congress government, visitors coming to Punjab or proceeding to Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh get a very bad impression of the state on entering Dera Bassi from Ambala.

BJP opens election office on VIP Road

Zirakpur: Sanjeev Khanna inaugurated an election office of the BJP on VIP Road here. This is the second office of the saffron party candidate in Zirakpur. Earlier, election offices were opened by the party in Dera Bassi and Lalru.

