Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification for implementation of the Central Service Rules for Chandigarh employees.

According to the notification, these rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, and will come into force from April 1.

According to the notification, the condition of service of persons appointed to the services and posts, in Groups ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ under the administrative control of the Administrator of the Union territory of Chandigarh shall, subject to any other provision made by the President in this behalf, be the same as the conditions of service of the persons appointed to corresponding services and posts in Central Civil Services of the Government of India and shall be governed by the same rules and orders as are applicable to the latter category of persons;

The condition of service of persons appointed to the services and posts in Group ‘D’ under the administrative control of the Administrator of the Union territory of Chandigarh shall, subject to any other provision made by the President in this behalf, be the same as the conditions of the service of the persons appointed to the corresponding Group C posts in Central Civil Services of the Government of India and shall be governed by the same rules and orders as are applicable to the latter category of persons:

Provided that in case of persons appointed to the services and posts under the administrative control of the Administrator of the Union territory of Chandigarh, who were earlier drawing scales of pay at the rates admissible to the corresponding categories of employees of the Government of Punjab, it shall be competent for the Administrator to revise their scales of pay from time to time so as to bring them on par with the scales of pay which may be sanctioned by the Government of India from time to time to the corresponding categories of its employees:

Provided further that the conditions of service including the pay scales in respect of a teaching faculty of, a Technical University or Institution, which is governed by the All India Council for Technical Education or Council of Architecture; and a Higher Educational University or Institutions, which is governed by the University Grants Commission, vide regulations as made by such Councils or Commission, as the case may be, under any law for the time being in force as applicable, shall be such as specified in the said regulations.

Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-rule (1), a person appointed to the services and posts under the administrative control of the Administrator of the Union territory of Chandigarh shall be subject to transfer from one department to another so long as such transfer does not adversely affect the pay and allowances, seniority or promotion and all other financial benefits as applicable to such persons.