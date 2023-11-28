Hosts Chandigarh Football Academy move into semifinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

For the semifinals of the 19th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All India Football Tournament, hosts Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) are set to face Kuljeet Football Academy (Amritsar), while defending champions RoundGlass Football Academy (Punjab) will lock horns against Dashmesh Football Academy (Punjab) on Tuesday.

In the last league match played today, Kuljeet Academy defeated Namdhari Academy (Ludhiana) 4-0, while BR Ambedkar Football Academy (Nadia) played a 2-2 draw against Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Football Academy, Assam, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Having already qualified for the knockout stages, Kuljeet Academy and the Ludhiana outfit played simple football to avoid any injuries.

Kuljeet Academy broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute through Mustaf Alilom. Three minutes later, Sourav doubled the lead and before entering the rest period, Sagar Singh made it 3-0 for the side.

In the second half, Namdhari Academy tried their best to find a comeback. However, Gulraj Singh extended Kuljeet Academy’s lead to 4-0 in the 55th minute. This was the final goal of the match.

In the second match, the Nadia (West Bengal) outfit, after missing two back-to-back chances, netted the first goal in the 31st minute.

However, the joy was short-lived, as Raj found the equaliser for the Assamese outfit in the 35th minute.

The action continued in the second half and in the 85th minute, Suraj put Nadia in the lead again.

However, the goal was cancelled out by Nasim Haider in the dying minutes of the match.

#Football