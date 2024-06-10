House burgled in Burail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Gold jewellery and cash have been stolen from a house in Burail village. Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of the village, reported that jewellery, including bangles, tops and rings, and Rs 25,000 were stolen from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Pedestrian hurt in road accident

Chandigarh: A pedestrian has been hit by a car. The police said the complainant alleged that her husband, Raju, was hit by a car near the Sector 26/27 road. He sustained injuries and was admitted to the PGI. The police have registered a case against car driver, identified as Munish Jain, at the Sector 26 police station. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Dhariwal elected IT body head

Mohali: Mohali IT City has elected a new governing body, with Manipal Dhariwal as the new president of the Mohali IT City IT Companies Association and co-founder of Netsmartz Group. Jitin Talwar of Talwar & Talwar Consultants has been elected as vice-president, Satinder S Bedi of EON Infotech as general secretary and Ashok Goyal of Entella IT as treasurer. TNS

Vihaan helps VJC log victory

Chandigarh: An all-round performance by Vihaan J helped Vikram Juniors Club (VJC) beat Chauhan Cricket Academy (CCA) by 201 runs to enter the final of the 17th Sub Junior Little Champs Trophy. Batting first, VJC posted 229 in 23.2 overs. Aarush (66), Vihaan (57), Yuvraj Singh Gill (34), and Kevinpreet Saini (13) were the main contributors for the side. Rayan Wadhera and Mehtab claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, CCA lads bundled out at 28. Abhinav Selwal (10) was the lone main scorer for the side. Rayansh Sood claimed four wickets, while Veer Sethi and Vihaan took three wickets each for the bowling side. TNS

Cricket meet begins today

Panchkula: A total of 15 teams are set to participate in the 44th Shaheed Bhagat Singh U-15 Cricket Tournament. The event is set to be played at TDL Cricket Stadium in Panchkula and the IVCA Cricket Grounds in Dera Bassi from June 10 to 14. Teams from Nepal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Pune, Cricket with Nagesh Academy (Zirakpur), IVCA Cricket Academy, CL Champs CA (Panchkula), Sunrise Cricket Academy (Zirakpur), CWN Cricket Academy, Youngsters Cricket Academy, YMCA, Zirakpur, Elite Cricket Academy (Ambala), Vitality Cricket Academy (Faridabad), and Chandigarh Hawks Cricket Academy are all set to participate in this tournament.

