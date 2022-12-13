I League: Punjab FC halt Kashmir's winning streak

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) overcame nine-men Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal to end their winning streak in the I League at TRC Stadium, Srinagar. Pranjal Bhumij scored the only goal

of the match in the 21st minute. With this win, RGPFC jumped to the second position on the points’ table.

RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made two changes to the starting line-up from their last match bringing in Bhumij and Krishnananda Singh to boost up the attack. Both teams tried to control possession from the beginning in cold conditions. The hosts had their first chance of the half when Samuel James Lyngdoh found an unmarked Jerry Pulamte right over the box, but the latter lashed on to the shot. RGPFC started to take control of the match and created openings in the opponent’s half. An attack from the left wing broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with Krishnananda finding Bhumij

inside the box on the far post, who just had to tap

in to give RGPFC the lead. Punjab FC could have doubled their lead in

the 36th minute. Krishnananda again found space down the left and dribbled inside only to hit his shot wide.

The hosts brought in their top scorer Ibrahim Nurudeen to shore up the attack. However in the 49th minute, defender Akashdeep Singh was shown the red card. Even after the setback, it was Real Kashmir who was looking dangerous on the attacking front, but they failed to convert the chances. Ibrahim Nurudeen did come close to scoring in the 71st minute but his shot was saved by RGPFC custodian Kiran Kumar Limbu. The hosts received another jolt as they were reduced to nine men.

In the 76th minute, captain Lamine Moro was shown a straight red card for his reckless challenge to Brandon Vanlalremdika. This effectively ended the match for the home side and the visitors maintained possession and ended victoriously.

Vanlalremdika was adjudged the Hero of the Match. RGPFC have 13 points from six matches, while Real Kashmir FC bagged 16 points from seven matches to remain on top of the points’ table. RGPFC will play their next match against Churchill Brothers FC on December 16 at the GMC Bambolim Athletic Stadium, Goa.

