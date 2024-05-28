 INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP government will allow SYL construction, claims Akali Dal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP government will allow SYL construction, claims Akali Dal

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP government will allow SYL construction, claims Akali Dal

Candidate for Anandpur Sahib Chandumajra canvasses in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP government will allow SYL construction, claims Akali Dal

SAD candidate for Anandpur Sahib Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra addresses a gathering during campaigning in Mohali.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 27

SAD candidate for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would soon give nod to the construction of SYL if remained in power in the state.

The Akali nominee, who addressed election meetings in Gigemajra, Balongi, Manakmajra and Kumbhra here today, said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s lax attitude during several rounds of meeting with his Haryana counterpart and a Union Minister has been evident to everyone. The AAP government deliberately capitulated in the apex court during a hearing on the SYL canal case by expressing its willingness to construct it.”

“Mann took this stand to satisfy his political guru Arvind Kejriwal, who is keen on releasing Punjab river waters to Haryana and Rajasthan to increase its party base in other states like Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan,” Chandumajra alleged.

He stated that it was unfortunate for democracy that while AAP had formed an alliance with the Congress in Haryana and Delhi, the parties outrightly rejected each other’s support in Punjab and were levelling serious allegations against each other. He asked how could the public support such double-faced political parties?

“Punjab does not have any water to spare, so there is no question of releasing any water to Haryana. The state will be adversely affected if a decision regarding the SYL canal goes in the wrong hands. We are already giving away 70% of our water to neighbouring states. How can we share more water? When we do not have any water to spare, there is no need for constructing the canal at all,” he added.

Dy Mayor holds meet in Singla’s favour

Mohali: Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi held a meeting of women of the ward at his house to garner support for Vijay Inder Singla, the Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Bedi said during his tenure as PWD Minister, Singla had solved the biggest problem of Mohali area - snarl-ups at the Landran traffic light point. Singla's sister Radhika, Women Congress secretary Parpreet Kaur Brar and former councillor Taranjit Kaur Gill were among those present. TNS

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Anandpur Sahib #Lok Sabha #Mohali #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

5
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

6
Punjab

No relief for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh

7
India

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

8
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

9
Trending

‘Insanely’ viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with IPL trophy after KKR's win

10
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...


Cities

View All

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Railway crossings tie up Pathankot city in knots, Dinesh Singh Babbu assures of solution

Shrinking green cover issue finds no mention in any Lok Sabha candidates’ speech

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM’s roadshow

Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

Police stop girl’s cremation over suspicion, send body for autopsy

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow today

Thieves strike at NRI’s house