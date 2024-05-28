INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP government will allow SYL construction, claims Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 27

SAD candidate for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would soon give nod to the construction of SYL if remained in power in the state.

The Akali nominee, who addressed election meetings in Gigemajra, Balongi, Manakmajra and Kumbhra here today, said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s lax attitude during several rounds of meeting with his Haryana counterpart and a Union Minister has been evident to everyone. The AAP government deliberately capitulated in the apex court during a hearing on the SYL canal case by expressing its willingness to construct it.”

“Mann took this stand to satisfy his political guru Arvind Kejriwal, who is keen on releasing Punjab river waters to Haryana and Rajasthan to increase its party base in other states like Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan,” Chandumajra alleged.

He stated that it was unfortunate for democracy that while AAP had formed an alliance with the Congress in Haryana and Delhi, the parties outrightly rejected each other’s support in Punjab and were levelling serious allegations against each other. He asked how could the public support such double-faced political parties?

“Punjab does not have any water to spare, so there is no question of releasing any water to Haryana. The state will be adversely affected if a decision regarding the SYL canal goes in the wrong hands. We are already giving away 70% of our water to neighbouring states. How can we share more water? When we do not have any water to spare, there is no need for constructing the canal at all,” he added.

Dy Mayor holds meet in Singla’s favour

