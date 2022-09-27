 JP Atray tourney: Mandeep’s ton helps Punjab Cricket Club log 150-run win : The Tribune India

JP Atray tourney: Mandeep’s ton helps Punjab Cricket Club log 150-run win

A batsman plays a shot during a cricket match at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 26

Mandeep Singh scored a brilliant quick-fire century to help Punjab Cricket Club (PCC) defeat Petroleum SPB by 150 runs in a match of the 27th All-India JP Atray memorial Cricket Tournament at Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, here.

After two days of halt due to continuous rains, the tournament resumed today. The match between PCC and Petroleum SPB was reduced to 36 overs per side. After winning the toss and opting to bat, PCC scored 271/5 in 36 overs.

Mandeep scored 113 off 88 balls, studded with nine boundaries and four sixes. His innings was ably supported by Salil Arora (54 off 41 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Abhishek Sharma (43 off 34 balls, studded with three boundaries and two sixes). Amit Mishra (2/39) was the pick of bowlers, while, Nitish Rana (1/16) and Sorabh Kumar (1/59) were other main wicket takers.

In reply, the star-studded SPB side was bundled out for 121 runs in 29.2 overs. Uday Kaul (40 off 48 balls, with three boundaries) was the lone main run getter for his team. Harpreet Brar (3/32) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side, while Sharma (2/22), Siddharth Kaul (2/16) and Mayank Markande (2/24) were other main wicket takers for the bowling side.

PCC bagged four points, while Petroleum SPB got zero. Mandeep was adjudged Man of the Match.

Kriti, Shivalik shine

in Baroda XI’s victory

Kriti Patel and Shivalik Sharma slammed centuries to help Baroda XI defeat Players XI, Bihar, by 220 runs at the PCA Stadium, Mohali. The match was reduced to 38 overs per side. Batting first, Baroda scored 334/5 in 38 overs. Patel contributed 130 off 108 balls, with 13 boundaries and two sixes, while Shivalik scored 101 off 60 balls, with six boundaries and seven sixes. The duo was involved in a 200-run partnership for the third wicket. Atharv Karulkar also contributed 50 off 38 balls, including seven boundaries and one six. Rahul Rathour (2/67) and Shakib Hussan (2/52) were two main wicket takers for the bowling side.

In reply, Bihar lads were restricted to 114 runs in 20.1 overs. Ayush Lohanu (58 of f74 balls, with six boundaries) was the sole main run getter for the side. Shlok Desai (4/13) claimed maximum wickets for the bowing side, while Aditya Rangwani (3/29) and Ashutosh Das (3/13) were other main wicket takers for the side. With this win, Baroda bagged four points. Patel was declared man of the match.

Matches between UTCA and RBI Mumbai at GMSSS, Sector 26, and MPCA v/s CAG Delhi at Government College Ground, Ropar, were washed out. All teams got two points each.

