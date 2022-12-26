Justice Bali passes away

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Justice VK Bali, retired Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, former Judge of Panjab & Haryana High Court and Rajasthan High Court, and ex-chairperson of the Central Administrative Tribunal, passed away at his home here on Saturday. An alumnus of the Law Department, Panjab University, and Dyal Singh College, Karnal, was a keen sportsman. He is survived by his wife Kusum Bali, son Puneet Bali, a senior advocate, daughter Charu Bali and son-in-law Sandeep Khirwar, both ADGPs in Haryana. TNS

Purse snatcher in police net

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Mohali resident for snatching a purse. In her complaint to the police, a resident of Sector 40 had reported that a motorcycle-borne miscreant had snatched her purse near her house on December 14. A case was registered. Later, the suspect, identified as Manjeet Singh, alias Rana (35), of Jhujhar Nagar village in Mohali was arrested for the crime. TNS

Four booked for cheating

Chandigarh: Four persons have been booked for duping a city resident of Rs 27.49 lakh. In his complaint, Nirmal Singh of Sector 42 alleged that Gurbachan Singh, Kultar Singh Pawar, Rupinder Pal Singh, alias Rimpy, and Sukhpal Singh, alias Shamma, and others, all Sector 40 residents, duped him on the pretext of sending his son to Canada. TNS

Theft at school in Sector 29

Chandigarh: A theft of equipment installed in a solar power plant has been reported from Government Model High School, Sector 29. A case was registered on Headmistress Gurjeet Singh’s complaint.

