Khelo India Games: PU sportspersons continue to shine

Chandigarh, April 28
Panjab University sportspersons continue to excel in the ongoing Khelo India University Games at Bangalore.
Pugilist Komal bagged first gold in the 81kg category, while Sawan won the men’s 92+kg category gold. Akashy claimed silver medal in the men’s 75kg event.
Coach Vikash Dhayia, Jagdeep Kaur and manger Vishwajeet applauded the finalists. Komal defeated Neha, while Sawan overpowered Gaurave Ditt.
In men’s judo, Keshav won the 66-kg gold by defeating Harsh from Delhi University. Coach Ravinder Dhayia congratulated Keshav.
In swimming, Panjab University’s Siddhant Sejwal bagged the bronze medal in the 50m backstroke event. He earlier won 400m freestyle event. Siddhant and his younger brother Sameer Sejwal won three silver medals and five bronze medals for Panjab University contingent.
Panjab University bagged nine gold medals, five silver medals and 13 bronze medals. At present, it is ranked second in the medal tally.
