Kindergarten annual sports meet held

Doon International, Mohali

The school hosted its kindergarten annual sports meet. School directors Charanjeet Singh Mann and Simrita Mann unfurled the school flag and declared the meet open by releasing ceremonial balloons. The nimble-footed toddlers engaged in fun races and exhibited a perfect display of motor skills as their quick hands performed dexterously at various stations in races like alphabet race, pirate race, bunny hop race, scoop-o-cone race and many more. The winners of the track events were awarded medals and certificates.

MRA Modern Public, Panchkula

A new planetarium show, journey to billion suns and planets to tell the fascinating story of mapping the Milky Way, was organised at the school. For the purpose, the 45-minute, 360-degree full-dome planetarium was set up. Students enjoyed the show with great curiosity as they got an opportunity to see the real and enlarged view of planets and constellations.

Guru Teg Bahadur Public, Chandigarh

The school organised "The knowledge Fest" on its premises to celebrate National Science Day. The programme was funded by the Department of Science and Technology, UT. Students presented various models related to different spheres of mathematics, science, language and social sciences such as Smart City model, fountain from best out of waste, solar power irrigation system, magic square, tenses, adjectives, prepositions, simple machines, etc.

GMHS, Pocket No. 1, Mani Majra

Twenty-nine students and five teachers of the school attended the proceedings of the Haryana Budget Session presided over by Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Haryana Legislative Assembly. Teachers and students also met Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Om Prakash Yadav and Kosli MLA Laxman Yadav.

