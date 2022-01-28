Mohali: Kulwant Singh has dig at Balbir Sidhu

Mohali, January 27
As the former Health Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu not only looted Punjab, but also did nothing for the people of his area. Instead of helping Covid patients, he indulged himself in an illegitimate sale of the vaccine.
This was alleged by Kulwant Singh, a former Mayor and AAP candidate from Mohali, while interacting with members of an organisation of various laboratories here today. He said after the AAP would form the government, the Mohali constituency would be made number one in term of health facilities. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar