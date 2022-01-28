Mohali: Kulwant Singh has dig at Balbir Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 27

As the former Health Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu not only looted Punjab, but also did nothing for the people of his area. Instead of helping Covid patients, he indulged himself in an illegitimate sale of the vaccine.

This was alleged by Kulwant Singh, a former Mayor and AAP candidate from Mohali, while interacting with members of an organisation of various laboratories here today. He said after the AAP would form the government, the Mohali constituency would be made number one in term of health facilities. —