Lanchenba’s hat-trick guides Chandigarh football academy into semis

Chandigarh, November 26
Striker Lanchenba scored three goals as the host team of Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA), Senior, recorded a 6-0 win over Football School of India, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, to continue their unbeaten run and enter into the semifinals stage of the ongoing 19th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament, being organised by the UT Sports Department.
In their last league match, the local side easily overpowered their rivals. The side made a strong grip on the match as Lanchenba drew the first blood in the 4th minute. Thereafter, the side played possession football before Arshvir netted the second in the 24th minute, and just before entering the lemon-break, Lanchenba extended the lead to 3-0. Four minutes into the second half, Lanchenba completed his three-goal tally in the 49th minute, while Sartak scored the team’s fifth goal in the 52nd minute. Sahil nailed the final goal in the 60th minute and, after having the six-goal lead, the team preferred to slow down the match by playing possession.
RoundGlass Punjab FC also continued their winning spree by scoring a 6-0 win over Keshab-Uma Charitable Trust, West Bengal. Pyrkhotshappran scored three goals, while Vikas Kisky netted a brace. However, it was Ashish Kumar who netted the first goal of the match in the 2nd minute. Pyrkhotshappran doubled the lead in the 8th minute, followed by Kisky’s two goals. Pyrkhotshappran netted two more goals to confirm the win. Jack netted a hat-trick as Rajasthan United Football Club completed their league stage by logging a 3-0 win over Himalayan FC, Kinnaur. The Chandigarh Football Academy (junior) team played a goalless draw against Kuljeet Football Academy, Amritsar, in the last match of the day.
