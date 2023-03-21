Lift facility for elderly, divyang devotees at Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 20

Expecting arrival of lakhs of devotees at the historic Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula, all preparations have been completed for organsing the Chaitra Navratri fair starting from March 22.

In view of the safety of pilgrims coming to the fair, the board has provided insurance cover to devotees. In case of accidental death, a victim's dependants will be provided an assistance of Rs 1 lakh and in case of injury, Rs 50,000. Mahavir Kaushik, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB) Mahavir Kaushik said special arrangements had been made by the shrine board for the convenience of devotees coming to pay obeisance at the temple. He said a special lift facility had been made available for elderly, disabled and pregnant women to have darshan of the deity from the VIP gate.

The DC said devotees could visit Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Kali Mata Temple, Kalka, and Chandimata Temple from 4 am to 11 pm from March 22 to 25 and from 3 am to 12 midnight from March 26 to 30. He said that a cultural evening would be organized daily for devotees at the Mata Mansa Devi temple, in which religious hymns would be presented by artistes. He said free e-rickshaws had been arranged from the temporary bus stand set up in the Mata Mansa Devi temple complex to the Patiala temple and from Jatayu Yatrika to the VIP gate for elderly, differently-abled and women.

Ashok Kumar Bansal, Chief Executive Officer of the Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said devotees willing to have darshan of deity on a specific day and time can visit the board’s website http://www.mansadevi.org.in