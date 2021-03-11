Food delivery boy robbed of cellphone, two-wheeler in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, April 23
Five miscreants, riding on two bikes, snatched cash, a mobile phone and a scooty from a food delivery boy, Randeep Singh, a resident of Adda Jhungian, on the Patiala road last night.
On a complaint of the victim, a case under Sections 382, 323 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.
The complainant, a Class XI student, said he worked as a food delivery boy to support his family. He was returning home after the job on Friday night.
When he was counting cash near a filling station five bike-borne miscreants came from the Zirakpur side and attacked him. They took away the cash, a mobile phone and a scooty from him.
